Liberia: Don't Call Yourself Rescuer

-Finda Bundoo lashes at Unity Party

Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Nora Finda Bundoo, has swiftly reacted to the branding of the Boakai-Koung Presidential Ticket as Rescue One and Rescue Two, noting that it has to come from the heart, not mere lip service.

The ticket is from the opposition Unity Party which seeks to defeat incumbent President George Weah at the polls in October.

Amb. Bundoo herself, who goes by the nickname 'Rescue Mother', also frowns at Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence calling herself "Rescue Mother."

She expressed her disgust to reporters at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Maribi County on Tuesday, May 30, when a high-level government delegation headed by President George Weah returned to the country from the inauguration of Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

"Don't give yourself Rescuer's name. To be a Rescue Mother, God himself got to make you because the name Rescue Mother isn't just an ordinary name, it must come from the heart and not the lips, she reacts.

According to her, the name Rescue Mother wasn't given to her because of flamboyancy, but it is a name she indeed merits, from her goodwill, work and love for humanity.

"I didn't give myself the name Rescue Mother. It was given by those people who God has blessed me to touch their lives. I just didn't merit, it was given by God's will, and powers."

Ambassador Bundoo: "To be a Recuse Mother, God himself has to bless you in order to bless people. So you cannot just say Rescue, you got to be a blessing to somebody, you got to be impactful in the society."

Meanwhile, the sharp reaction from the Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol on the word Rescue may come as a hit against the opposition UP that has since adapted the slogan Rescue One, Rescue Two and Rescue Mother as caption of its campaign agenda in the October 10th elections.