Gambia: Wrestling - Yaya Jammeh Secure Win Over Leket

Wrestler Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia Police Force on Sunday defeated Leket Bu Barra through referee's warnings (2-1) during a combat held at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

The grand fight, together with six others were staged by promoter Lamin Cham of the Champions Sound Promotion.

Both wrestlers (Yahya Jammeh and Leket) paid too much attention studying and observing each other so as not to concede defeat. Their action resulted in both the GFP and Barra wrestler being given a warning by the central referee.

As part of the referee's decision, Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia Police Force got one warning, while the Barra wrestler Leket got two.

Meanwhile, in the earlier wrestling fights, Buga Dem of Tallinding Japoo defeated Bebe Soldar of Paradise Mbolo. Seven Eleven of Ebo Town Mbolo beat Kani Bu Sew of Feke Masi Boleh. Kartus of Feke Masi Boleh beat Bebe Koloban of Tallinding Jappo.

However, Meless of Jabang Mbolo and Reug Reug of Sukutankulu's fight resulted in a draw. Both wrestlers fought for 25 minutes (10 minutes in each half plus 5 minutes added on time) with both accumulating two warnings each.

Lionuwar of Serrekunda Mbolo defeated Cashpower of Ebo Town Mbolo in a special fight.

The enthralling event was attended by Hon. Seedy SK Njie, deputy speaker of the National Assemble, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Bubacarr 'Bob' Keita, Wrestling Association President Serign Modou Faye and Alagie Abdoulie Bojang, desk officer for Wrestling at the National Sports Council amongst other high profile dignitaries.