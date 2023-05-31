Gambia: Real Throw Away Chance to Close Gap At Top in Gambian Premier League

Real de Banjul have blown away the chance to close the gap on Falcons FC at the top of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League after losing to Steve Biko 2-1 at home during their week-25 fixture played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Academy in Basori on Sunday.

Ousman B. Sanneh and Kebba Sowe scored for Steve Biko in the 4th and 24th minutes, while Momodou Bojnag scored Real de Banjul's consolation goal from the panalty spot.

Real de Banjul maintain 2nd position with 41 points, while Steve Bikp moved to 9th position with 33 points.

Elsewhere, Waa Banjul narrowly beat PSV Wellingara 1-0 during a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Ebou Jatta scored the game's only goal for Waa Banjul in the 52nd minute.

Waa Banjul sit 12th position with 29 points, while PSV Wellingara maintain their 16th position at rock bottom with 18 points after 24 games.

Samger FC defeated Gamtel FC 3-1 during a game played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Ebrima Badjie gave Gamtel the lead in the 45+2 minute but Samger came from behind with three solid goals from Ousman Jagne, Alagie Touray and Bakary Touray in the 56st, 67th and 83rd minutes to bag the maximum points.

The victory puts Samger FC on 6th position with 36 points, while Gamtel FC maintain their 15th position with 24 points after 24 games.