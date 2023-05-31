Gambia: FIFA U-20 World Cup - Gambia U-20 Finish Top-Spot in Group F

The Gambia U-20 team on Sunday finished top-spot in Group F of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup following their goalless draw against Korea Republic U-20 team in their final group match played at the Mendoza Stadium.

The Young Scorpions crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to score.

The Koreans, on the other hand, also created some goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended goalless.

The draw earned The Gambia U-20 team top-spot in Group F of the global biggest football showpiece with 7 points after winning two matches and drawing one.

The draw earned Korea Republic U-20 team second-place in Group F of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with 5 points after winning one match and drawing two.

Meanwhile, France U-20 team thrashed Honduras U-20 team 3-1 in the other Group F fixture played on the same day.

France U-20 team secured third-place in Group F with 3 points after winning one match and losing two.

Honduras U-20 team finished bottom-place in Group F with a point after drawing one match and losing two.