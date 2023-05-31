Gambia: Student At Yundum Barracks Win Take-M 'African Nations Quiz Competition'

Saikou Bojang, a seventh grader at Yundum Barracks School, who represented the country Malawi in the just ended TAKE-M organised African Nations Quiz competitions held in The Gambia, has been crowned the winner.

It would be recalled that a total of 32 participants from various schools represented different African countries in TAKE-M Transformation organised quiz competition held in The Gambia.

The competition saw participants go through various stages before qualifying to the finals.

Jesse Unegbu and Maimuna Gassama, who represented Ghana and The Gambia came out second and third positions respectively.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Saikou Bojang described the competition as laudable and that he participated in the event not necessarily to win only, but as a learning process.

He, however, expressed delight to be a winner, further calling on his colleagues to see themselves as winners too.

"All of us are winners as we were all given the chance to partake in the competitions which was a great exposure to all of us."

He thanked the project Executive Officer, Mr Tunde for giving him the chance to learn through the process.

He equally thanked his parents, especially his mother, for the support and instilling confidence in him during the competitions.

For his part, Tunde M.N. Ogundimu, TAKE-M Chief Executive Officer, while lamenting on the challenges and constraints encountered during the course, thanked Allah for making it possible and for reaching that point.

"It wasn't easy to bring all those kids together and coaching them through the process, but it worth it as they were able to make it together."

The project, he said, was to promote education in the country in the areas of spelling, reading and writing.

"The project was not meant to only re-write the history of Africa but for the young students to strengthen the culture of reading and writing. He thanked Africell for the support."

The finals held at the Brikama College hall, also witnessed presentations of certificates and trophies to various participants which brought together parents and teachers in support and motivations to their children. The occasion was held alongside celebrating the African liberation day