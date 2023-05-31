Ghana: Gomoa West Constituency MP Presents Hockey Equipment to Apass

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa West Constituency, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, has donated hockey equipment to the Apam Senior High School (APASS) in the Central Region on Thursday.

The move according to the MP, was part of efforts to revive hockey at the school since the game had been dormant for the past 15 years.

The items donated included goalkeepers sets for both male and female, jerseys (male and female), shin guards and hockey sticks worth thousands of dollars.

"It is important to revive the hockey spirit in Apass, especially at a time the school is celebrating its 70th Anniversary," Mr Gyan-Mensah stated.

The MP, who is a former student of the school, said he was excited to return to the school and willing to help the development of sports which was integral to the physical and mental health of the students.

With the donation, he said Apass had become the only school in Central Region equipped with proper hockey items.

"We also need to develop the game at the high school level to ensure that the young ones take over from the older generation who are usually from the security services," he stressed.

"Hockey is back to Apass and we need to nurture young players to compete with the best in the world in future," he added.

He was accompanied by UK-based hockey enthusiast, Mr Romeo Attipoe, who pledged to also donate 200 sticks and subsequently build an astroturf at the school to ensure the growth of the sport.

He commended the MP for his efforts, adding that "we need to come together to support this noble cause."

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Jemima Elsie Arthur-Morrison, expressed appreciation to the MP for the kind gesture, adding that it would go a long way to help with the extracurricular activities as some students had shown interest in hockey.

She said they would put the facilities to good use whilst calling for more support from other old students to bring further transformation to the school