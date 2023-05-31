Ghana: Celebrity 2nd Giti Classic Golf Championship Tees Off Today

The second Giti Classic Golf Championship will tee off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono today, with over 250 golfers gearing up for honours.

It is opened to both professional and amateur players.

The five-day competition would commence with the professional division where over 100 golfers are expected to compete for four days, under the rules of the R&A, St. Andrews and the local rules of Celebrity Golf Club.

According to the organisers, golfers from other countries including Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire would compete with established Ghanaian golfers for the attractive prizes at stake.

The golf competition is organised by Wonders Rising Stars Golf Academy with Giti Tyres Global Trading PTE Limited, manufacturers of GT Radial tyres in Ghana, as the main sponsors with support from Alphabetic City Home.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Manager of Giti Tyres, Wang Shu, said the company's sponsorship was part of their social responsibility in building a corporate environment for business and sports.

Following a successful first edition of the competition, Mr Shu said his firm found golf as a vital tool in improving relationship with the public, especially the business community.

The Director of Rising Stars Golf Academy, John Mawuli Nyarko, said preparation was ongoing to ensure a successful event.

Personalities expected to grace the occasion include the chairman of Giti, Tang Hang, Mr Wang Shu, Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, Theodore Asampong, Lady Captain, Catherine Fabbi, President of the Ghana Golf Association, Leonard Kwaku Okyere and PGA Ghana President, Mark Cofie Jnr.