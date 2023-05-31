Ghana: 'Trust Sports Emporium Committed to Sports Development in Ghana'

The Managing Director of the Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSE), a multi-purpose sports and entertainment destination, Madam Shirley Acquaah-Harrison, has reaffirmed the outfit's commitment to leading the charge towards sports development in Ghana.

Speaking at an engagement with the media on Friday, she said they would not renege on their commitment to promoting 'the lesser-funded sports' as well as an active lifestyle and wellness among Ghanaians.

"The emporium is to serve as a hub for sports associations, sports enthusiasts, athletes and fitness enthusiasts to engage in various competitions and activities, and also access to top notch amenities," she stated.

The TSE was officially opened in 2016 with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for sports and recreational activities. At the time, the boxing arena was the only completed facility at the emporium with other facilities set to be completed subsequently.

According to the MD, the other facilities including a world-class swimming pool, the fitness and physio centre, the Ga Mashie Hall and Gym for multi-purpose sports including basketball, tennis, badminton, fencing, the Mudor Conference Centre, the Ring Restaurant and Sports Bar and a hostel had since been completed and serving its purposes.

The engagement with the media, themed, "Leveraging on the media to guide the TSE customer journey: Updates, Highlights and New Opportunities," the MD said was to relaunch the facility and introduce Ghanaians to the new phase of the emporium with completed world class facilities.

"The TSE has become a beacon of inspiration and a catalyst for positive change as it offers an environment that fosters growth, competition and camaraderie," she stated.

She added that the emporium recognised that the true wellness encompasses not only physical fitness but also mental well-being and a balanced approach to life.

"The emporium offers spacious event venues that can accommodate various events, such as conferences, seminars, wedding, musical concerts, corporate day out and a lot more," she stressed.

The emporium, she asserted, also understood the importance of nurturing the next generation of athletes and promoting inclusiveness.

"The TSE instills the values of teamwork, discipline and perseverance in young minds, ensuring a brighter future for sports and wellness."

She said it was important to acknowledge the TSE's dedication to fostering and active lifestyle, promoting wellness and building a strong community of sportsmen and women.

The company she disclosed, had moved from project phase to real business phase and set to achieve greater success with collaborations from corporate Ghana and other stakeholders.

In view of that, she said they would in coming days engage corporate Ghana to discuss partnerships towards sports development in Ghana.

Mr Jonathan Acheampong of the TSE took the media on the tour of the facilities and also encouraged the public to visit the emporium "to utilise our amazing amenities."