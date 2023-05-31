Africa: Zeepay Boss Wins Africa Fintech Leader of the Year Again

Mr Andrew Takyi-Appiah, the Managing Director (MD) of Zeepay, a leading mobile financial services company, has emerged Africa's Fintech Leader of the Year for the second time in a row at the recently held 2023 edition of the CEO Summit.

The award, presented to him before a gathering of more than 500 of his peers, was an acknowledgement of his instrumental role in the growth and advancement of Sub-Saharan Africa's economic landscape.

Mr Takyi-Appiah emerged victorious amidst stiff competition from prominent figures in the fintech industry, and the award reflected the high satisfaction of users of Zeepay's platforms and services.

He expressed his gratitude at the event which had as its theme 'Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity - A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & Learning'.

He said, "Winning this award is a testament to all that African youth are Capable of and have what it takes to build global business. It means that we the youth in Ghana must be taken seriously as we have indeed taken our destiny into our hands to contribute to build a better Ghana."

Prior to co-founding Zeepay in 2016, Mr Takyi-Appiah held key positions at renowned organisations such as UT Bank Ghana, PwC Ghana, PwC UK, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, and GTBank.

With an annual turnover of approximately US$900 million as of 2021, Zeepay has established itself as the largest cross-border remittance aggregator in Africa. Mr Takyi-Appiah emphasised the accolade was a proof to the strength of Ghana's fintech regulations and legal systems, which have contributed to the rise of companies, such as Zeepay.

"Our customers should expect an improved business, an increase in our distribution network and availability. Going forward, our customers should expect affordability in terms of reduced cash-out fees and more product innovation. I would like to dedicate the award to all our customers and staff for believing in the dream and driving it to this growth. I feel great and excited about the additional new markets we have added to the mobile money business," Mr Takyi-Appiah concluded.