Ghana: Alex Kotey Gets CAF Appointment

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey, has been appointed as Referee Assessor for next month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Lesotho and Comoros.

He is expected to bring his experience and expertise to bear by giving valuable and personal support to the referees' team, and also offer accurate advice and guidance on the various aspects of the job on the match day.

The match is scheduled for the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 17, a statement from the FA said.

Mozambiquan referee, Celso Armindo Alvacao, will be at the centre of the pitch assisted by Arsenio Chadreque Maringule, also from Mozambique and Frank John Komba from Tanzania on the lines.

Ahmed Ally Arajiga from Tanzania will be the Fourth Referee; Dlamini Zide Gilbert from Eswatini is the Match Commissioner and South Africa's Kabelo Bosilong as Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator.

Meanwhile, Sumbrungu Kunkua Ladies are winners of the 2022/2023 Upper East Regional Women's Division One League season.

They beat off stern competition from last season's winners, Bolga All Stars Ladies, to clinch the enviable trophy.

They will represent the Region in the zonal Women's Championship playoff in a bid to grab a place in next seasons Women's Malta Guinness Women Premier League campaign.

The Zonal championship in the Northern Region is scheduled for mid-July.