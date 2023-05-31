Ghana: Rebecca Foundation, Chinese Embassy Hold Free Medical Screening for Motherly Love Foundation Orphanage

The Rebecca Foundation, Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Medical Team in Ghana on Sunday conducted free medical screening and presented items to the Motherly Love Foundation Orphanage in Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The items included footballs, school bags, stationery, and teddy bears, among others.

Also, the Chinese Medical Team took children through medical screening to know their blood pressure and body mass index (BMI), among others.

The Director of the Political Section of the Chinese Embassy, Mrs Lou Danchu, said the donation was an initiative of Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China.

She stated that Professor Liyuan created "Warm Children's Hearts," a China-Africa Joint Action to assist children especially children living with HIV across Africa.

"The Chinese Embassy and the China medical team have prepared a special gift for you: free health screening and love packages. I wish the children of Ghana grow up happy and carefree," she explained.

The Legal Advisor and Strategist of the Rebecca Foundation, Sheila SakyiOppong, stated that the Motherly Love Foundation Orphanage was chosen due to the commitment of the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, towards eliminating paediatric human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) in Ghana.

She explained that the first lady had been working closely with the Organisation of African First Ladies for development to take away mother-to-child HIV.

The founder of the Motherly Love Foundation Orphanage, Rev. John Azumah, commended the Rebecca Foundation,the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Medical Team for their generous support.

"For us at the foundation, we are overjoyed that these children are being shown this level of love. We will say thank you and God bless you for first choosing our foundation," he said.