Ghana: General Legal Council Suspends Lawyer for 12 Months

The General Legal Council (GLC) has suspended Mr Kwame Fosu-Gyeabour, a private legal practitioner, for 12 months with effect from May 1, 2023.

According a statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, a Court of Appeal Judge and Secretary to the GLC, Mr Fosu-Gyeabour would not practice law during the period of suspension.

It said "During the period of suspension, lawyer Fosu-Gyeabour shall not hold himself out as a lawyer or attend chambers or render or purport to render any professional legal services to the public. He shall not attend chambers at any time during the period of his suspension,"

The statement said Mr Fosu-Gyeabour was charged with three counts under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).

It said: "The lawyer per this regulation that guides the conduct of lawyers failed to uphold the dignity and high standing of the legal profession when he prepared and filed an entry ofjudgment at the High Court, Accra, for an order for 'recovery of possession' in favour of his client."

The statement said "that he, as a professional lawyer, failed to uphold the dignity and high standing of the legal profession when he prepared and filed an entry of judgment at the High Court, Accra, for an order for 'perpetual injunction restraining the plaintiff herein his assigns, workers, servants, or any person, or entity claiming through him from entering, developing or interfering with the land in dispute in any manner' in favour of his client when he knew or ought to have known that the order for which he sought enforcement was not supported by the judgment of the court."

Lawyer Fosu-Gyeabour pleaded guilty to all the three counts and was convicted on his own plea by a three-member disciplinary panel.

He asked for mitigation of his sentence after rendering an apology to the disciplinary panel.