Liberia: National Disaster Management Agency Provides Clarity On 'Missing' Rice

Monrovia — The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has provided justification for the transfer of about 5,000 bags of 25kg rice to Gbarnga, Bong County from the consignment donated to the Government of Liberia (GOL) by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It can be recalled that on April 5 this year, the Saudis government, officially turned over the consignment of rice worth US$500,000 to the Liberian government at the offices of the NDMA in Monrovia.

The presentation was made by the Saudis government to the Liberian government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah.

The rice totally 29,412 bags was turned over to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) of Liberia, through its Executive Director Henry O. Williams for onward distribution to the disaster victims and vulnerable Liberian citizens.

But authorities of the NDMA were reportedly linked to the alleged sale and diversion of portion of the rice. The report of the diversion of the Saudis gift prompted President George Manneh Weah to mandate the Minister of Foreign Dee Maxwell Kemayah, to launch a probe into the matter at the just ended cabinet retreat held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Mr. Henry O. Williams is the Director General of the NDMA, while Mr. Augustine F. Tamba is his Deputy for Operations.

A four-member committee headed by the Chief of Staff to the Foreign Minister, Robert Sammie, was setup to probe the matter. Other members of the committee were Benjamin S. Kandakai (General Services Agency), Lincoln Barclay (Ministry of Internal Affairs), and Vivian Walker (NDMA).

A preliminary physical inventory assessment conducted by the committee reported that the transfer of the 5000 bags of rice by authorities of the agency was not done in good fate.

"Based on the paper trails and findings, the team finds it difficult to establish whether or not the decision of the management of NDMA to redirect the five thousand (5000) bags of rice from GSA to different locations was done in good faith. Additionally, the manner in which the rice is stored at NDMA seriously compromises the quality and soundness of the rice for consumption beyond 4 weeks," the committee report indicated.

Not under audit

But in a statement issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, May 30 under the signature of the Communications Director of the NDMA, Archievego C. Doe, the agency denied that it is being audited as a result of the distribution of the rice.

"The NDMA wants to make it clear that the Management of the agency has not received any communication from the Office of the President authorizing investigation into the management and distribution of the relief food donated by the Saudi Arabian Government."

The agency reclaimed that through a diplomatic engagement between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it (NDMA) was requested to write a project that would secure the supply of a consignment of rice from the King Samar Humanitarian and Relief Center to be given to the Government of Liberia.

The NDMA maintained that out of this arrangement, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated USD$500,000 worth of rice (29,412 bags) to the agency for distribution to disaster affected persons and other vulnerable populations.

The statement added that the project which commenced in April, is expected to climax in October this year.

It added that the relief food (rice) is to be delivered to flood, windstorm and fire affected persons, would be disaster victims and other vulnerable people across the country, including Montserrado (4000 families), Margibi (1000 families), Lofa-(1500 families), Bong (1500 families), Nimba (1600 families), and Sinoe (806 families)

Others are: Gbarpolu (500 families), Grand Kru (600 families), Grand Gedeh (600 families), Bomi (400 families), River Gee (400 families) and Grand Bassa (500 families).

The rest are: River Cess (400 families) and Maryland (400 families) and and Grand Cape Mount (500 families).

The denial

"Each affected family is to receive two bags of rice. At no time did Mrs. Roseta Bowah ever told a committee that rice was not taken to the Northern Region. What she said was that, based on this distribution matrix, Lofa should be benefiting 3000 bags of rice, Bong 3000 bags and Nimba 3200 bags, totaling 9200 bags for the Northern Region."

As part of a response plan, the statement maintained that the NDMA took a decision to lift 5000 bags of rice to be prepositioned in Gbarnga for onward distribution to disaster affected persons and vulnerable people in that region.

It noted that the rice was intended for the region, not a single county.

The statement emphasized that as the food was being lifted, there were several incidents coming out of the region which called for quick intervention, thereby distributing the food to several windstorm and wide fire affected families in Kokoyah District, Bong County, windstorm affected and vulnerable families in Salayea, Zorzor, Voinjama, Quardu Bondi, Kolahun and Foya, Lofa County and windstorm and vulnerable families in Tapita District, Nimba County.

According to the agency, the Northern Region still has a balance of 4200 bags in stock.

Meanwhile the NDMA has termed as false and misleading media reports that it has misapplied the relief food donated by Saudi Arabia.

"The NDMA is inclined to believe that this publication is tantamount to painting a negative image about the Government ahead of the October 10, 2023 Legislative & Presidential Elections because the story is false misleading and malicious. The National Disaster Management Agency reiterates that there is no AUDIT ongoing at the entity."

However, the NDMA has admitted that a meeting was called by the Minister of Foreign Affairs who negotiated the aid, to understand the details on the rice distribution.

The agency, however, assured Liberians that like all donations made, and projects implemented at the NDMA over the years, the Saudi relief food is well stored, managed and being distributed to the intended beneficiaries, as stipulated in the Agency's TOR, the project's distribution plan and methodology, adding that, "we also invite the public to visit the GSA warehouses to verify the safety of the rice."