Liberia: Grand Cape Mount County's Spartan FC Vice President Urges Team to Maintain Impressive Ball Control and Finishing Skills

Monrovia — The Vice President of Grand Cape Mount County-based Spartan FC is calling on the team's head coach, members of the technical staff, and players to maintain their brilliant ball control and finishing skills, as demonstrated in their victory over Finda FC from River Gee County in the national playoff.

Laminu Alex Wise, speaking to our sports desk after Spartan FC's win, emphasized that their primary goal is to qualify from the group stage. Wise highlighted that he is urging his players not because he was surprised by their tactical ball control and finishing skills against Finda FC, but because he wants them to maintain such performance until they achieve their target of qualifying for the LFA second division league.

Wise stated, "I am making this call to my athletes because we want them to maintain their tactical ball control against their opponents until we can finish among the top three teams in the national playoff, advancing to the second division league."

In the second match at Tusa Sports ground, Skill FC from Grand Gedeh County rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Commie FC, based in Grand Cape Mount, with a score of 2-1. Meanwhile, NPA A IV dominated Power From God with a convincing 4-0 victory in the last game of the day.