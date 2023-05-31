Liberia: Gompa FC Breaks Pepper FC Unbeaten Record

Montserrdo County third division Champions Pepper FC unbeaten record finally came to an end on Tuesday May 30th at the Antoinette Tubman stadium, when they went down to Nimba county based side Gompa FC.

Gompa FC Joseph Gbanah's lone goal scored give his team a valuable1-0 win that ended Pepper 's unbeaten run of 19 games.

Gbanah got the opener when he stroked in an early minute goal to the surprise of Pepper FC fans in the 2nd minute of the match.

The Montserrdo County champions had some decent chances to level the score but they were denied by good saves from Gompa FC keeper.

Pepper responded through couple of attacks, but goalkeeper Eric Duo, made a fantastic save to keep Pepper from scoring the equalizer as Antonio Ndorbor missed from the penalty spot after his teammate Leo Wolloh was brought down in the box by the goalkeeper of Gompa FC.

The Barnesville based club pressured Gompa FC and thought they had pulled a goal back in the 32nd minute but Wiaka Tureh missed from inside the six-yard box.

After their early lead Gompa FC prove too strong for the frontline of Pepper FC as there were no space for the Pepper boys to take advantage of.

Tempers were on a knife-edge at a tension-filled ATS and threatened to boil over on a couple of occasions before the half-time whistle.

Pepper looked dangerous whenever they held on to possession and Leo Wolloh was put clear only for the alert Eric Duo to again rescue his side by quickly coming off his line and blocked the winger shot.

Gompa FC had to endure some tense moments in their goalmouth as Pepper FC began to dominate following the interval with their attackers dragging a shot wide in a promising opening for the Montserrdo County.

Like the first half Pepper put all their men upfront hoping to get a goal but the God of football was not on their side ending the game 1-0 to Gompa FC.

The win helped Gompa move up the table in Group B of the national third division Playoff with four points from two game same point as Future Bright Star of Bong county while Pepper FC is at third place with three points followed by Lofa based Gompa United at the bottom of the log with no point from two games played.

Pepper FC secure a 6-0 victory over Gompa United on match day one of the playoff but could not hit in a goal and will be hoping to secure a compulsory win against Future Bright Stars if they are to advance to the knockout stage of the competition, for Gompa FC theyl need a draw or win to seal their qualification to the knockout.

Meanwhile another Nimba County based club Mighty Enforcers FC secure a win in their hope of playing in the second tier of Liberian Football next season.

Mighty Enforcers FC bounced back to collect their first win in the 2023 National playoffs in what was a commanding fashion with a 2-0 victory over Africa Sports Academy of Margibi on Tuesday afternoon in Careysburg at the George Weah Technical Center.

Enforcers star player Mohammed Keita and Tom Claudius Hodges scored a goal apiece to ensure the Mountain Warriors sealed all three points.

Enforcers got their playoffs campaign underway with a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wologisi FC at the SKD Practice Pitch on Sunday. But, their victory over ASA of Margibi County has now given them hope going into their final group game which they will have all to fight for against Caldwell United on Thursday.

In other matches played United Boomers of Bomi county beat Finda FC of River Gee 2-1 at the Tusa field in Group E.

Group C

WEIN TOWN (Margibi) 2-2 TUSA (Bong

BREWERVILLE (Mont) 3-2 SAMUKAI FC (Sinoe)

Group F

POWER FROM GOD (Sinoe) 2-4 COMMIE FC (Cape Mount)

SKILL FC (G. Gedeh) 4-2 NPA IV (Maryland)