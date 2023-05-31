Ghana: Trinity Temple Gets 800-Seating Capacity Chapel

An 800-seating capacity chapel for the Trinity Temple, of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana was on Saturday dedicated at a ceremony at Tema.

The edifice has facilities such as conference room, board room, prayer tower, offices, first aid room, library, canteen, wash rooms, interpreters' cubicles and car parks.

The building project was funded by the congregation and was completed within a year and a half.

The dedication which was also used to commemorate the 16th anniversary celebration of the chapel was attended by dignitaries including the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Victor Jones Dotse, Justice Mrs Gertrude Torkornoo, Chief Justice Nominee.

The others were Reverend Paul Frimpong Manso, President of the Frimpong Manso Institute and Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, Chairman of the First Sky Group of Companies.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam preaching on the topic; 'The spirit of holiness,' said God is holy and urged Christians to be holy.

"As children of God we must be holy and worship God in spirit," he added.

Rev. Wengam said Christians must reflect the holiness of God adding that "our lives must reflect holiness if not, this building would be meaningless."

Rev. Frimpong-Manso commended the Head Pastor of the Chapel, Rev. Dr Slyvanus Amegashiti Elorm and the congregation for their dedication in putting up the church edifice.

He urged them to cultivate the culture of maintenance to protect the building.

Giving a brief history of the chapel, Rev. Dr Elorm said the church started operating in a classroom block with eight members but currently has 550 members comprising 350 adults and 200 children.

He thanked God for his guidance and support in completing the edifice.

"From a single classroom to 800-seating capacity ultra modern auditorium is the doing of the Lord and we want to say thank you to Him," he added.

As part of the occasion awards were presented to Mr Eric Seddy Kutorste, Project Manager, Mrs Florence Adjeley Larbi, Project Finance Committee Chairperson, Rev. Dr Slyvanus Elorm, Head Pastor of Trinity Temple and Mr George Patrick Bediaku, Project Structural Engineer and Niifiokotei Project Architect.

They were presented with citations for their dedication in ensuring the completion of the building project.