Ghana: Veep Picks Nomination Forms to Contest NPP Presidential Primaries

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Mr Fred Oware, yesterday picked nomination forms for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

He was accompanied by some members of the Vice President's campaign team which included, former Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Ayisi Boateng, former National Organiser of the NPP, Mr Sammy Awuku, and some party faithful at the headquarters of the NPP in Accra.

Mr Oware who led the campaign team paid a fee of GH¢50,000. There were cheers and fanfare from some fan base of the Vice President when the team officially received the form.

In a brief interview with pressmen, Mr Oware said the form would be officially presented to the Vice President in a yet to announce ceremony at their campaign office.

He was hopeful Dr Bawumia would surely win the presidential primaries to become the next flagbearer of the NPP, and subsequently break the eight for the party.

A renowned energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, who was also accompanied by some officials in his campaign team, came for a nomination form at the party's headquarters.

He also paid a fee of GH¢50,000 to receive the form to begin the process of contesting in the presidential primaries of the party slated for November, 4, 2023.

Mr Poku addressing the media said, although he had been silent in the media landscape, he has toured all 16 regions to meet regional, constituencies and polling executives of the party.

He expressed the hope that, following the massive endorsements received from the regional, constituencies and polling executives, he would become the next flagbearer.

"So far I am the only contender who had officially come to the party's office to pick the nomination form for the presidential primaries. This is a signal to members of the party of my readiness to serve them when I become the flagbearer of the party.

I have solutions for the party's problems, and I have gone around and discussed with the party's delegates and I think they are 100 per cent confident in my leadership," Mr Poku said.

He assured Ghanaians of prioritising the energy sector and the local governance system in transforming the country's economy.