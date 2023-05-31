Ghana: Don't Discourage Young Females From Having Political Ambitions - Network

The Leading Ladies Network (LLN), a women's leadership development organisation, has advised parents and guardians against discouraging their wards from having political ambitions.

According to the group, many Ghanaian families alleged some politicians were corrupt people and did not encourage their children or wards, especially girls, to develop interest in venturing into politics in future.

"Young girls must be allowed to chase their dreams of becoming political leaders because there are many honest and selfless politicians in the country who are worthy of emulation," the Network noted.

Ms Felicia Mensah, Administrator of the Network, who gave the advice at a girls' mentorship programme held at Asofa in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, observed that the initiative was part of a series of mentorship events being undertaken by the group in the Ga North Municipality, specifically for young school girls.

She indicated that the programme begun more than ten years ago and formed part of efforts by the organisation to prepare the minds of young females to confidently aspire for leadership positions as they pursued their dreams.

"Having more women in politics helps to ensure perspectives, needs and concerns of females are taken into account when making important decisions, bring unique experiences and viewpoints which can contribute to implementation of more inclusive, efficient and effective policies, programmes and social interventions.

"When young girls see women in positions of power and leadership, it inspires and gives them hope they can achieve same, and that is why the Network sometimes take young girls to Parliament to see how issues happen on the floor of the House and also see women playing various roles.

"Encouraging young girls to have political ambitions helps build pipeline of women leaders for the future through nurturing their interest in politics from an early age to increase likelihood of having more women in leadership positions of power," Ms Mensah pointed out.

She advocated breaking of all barriers that prevented females from participating fully in politics and her outfit remained focused on helping them develop confidence, strong sense of self-esteem, access to mentors who believe in their potentials, offering of guidance, courage to pursue leadership positions and navigate challenges they may encounter along the way," Ms Mensah assured.

On her part, Madam Christiana Ankrah, Girl-Child Coordinator for Ga North Municipality, admonished the pupils to take their academic and mentorship programmes seriously.

She also asked the public to support, assist and protect young girls from issues that hindered their progress, growth and development but create an enabling environment for them to thrive and achieve dreams required through collective efforts from various stakeholders.