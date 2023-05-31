Ghana: Tragedy At Gomoa Okyereko - 16 Die in Gory Road Crash... 20 Others Sustain Injuries

At least 16 people lost their lives in an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway yesterday morning. About 20 others who sustained various injuries were receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba.

According to available information, those on admission included the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accidents.

They were a Youtong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10, which collided head-on at a spot at Gomoa Okyereko.

Confirming the accident, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Abdual Wasiu Hudu, explained that the accident occurred around 5 a.m.

He said his office had a distress call around 5:15 a.m. about an accident at Gomoa Okyereko.

He indicated that a rescue team comprising personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the police and the Ghana Ambulance Service was at the scene to rescue victims and also ensure the free flow of traffic.

He explained that the bus was from Abidjan towards Accra while the tanker was travelling from Accra towards Takoradi.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the Yutong bus driver occasionally veered off his lane all through the trip.