Ghana: Police Officer Accused of Killing Lover At Adum Remanded

31 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope

Kumasi — The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded in prison custody, Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum, in Kumasi.

Insp Twumasi's plea to a provisional murder charge has not been taken, and he would reappear in court on June 20.

Insp. Twumasi, stationed at the Manhyia Police Station, was remanded when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Samuel Buaben Quansah.

Large crowd thronged the court premises to catch a glimpse of the suspect as the police had hectic time to move him from the court room after hearing.

A busload of the family of Victoria Dapaa, also known as Maa Adwoa, who was allegedly shot to death by her lover, Insp Twumasi, were in court.

The family members, who claimed they were seeking justice for the deceased, were dressed in red and black clothing, holding placards one of which read 'Justice for Maa Adwoa.'

Insp. Twumasi was arrested at his hideout at Sekyere, near Effiduase, after allegedly killing Maa Adwoa with police service pistol.

The suspect told the court that he killed Maa Adwoa because she owed him GH¢5,000 and had refused to pay.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi, head of Legal and Prosecution of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, earlier described the alleged act by the Insp Twumasi as barbaric.

ACP Blagodzi said that the police administration was saddened by the development and it would do whatever it could to ensure justice prevailed in the matter.

He mentioned that preliminary investigations into the matter had established that the police officer after a misunderstanding with the deceased, asked her to refund GH¢5,000 debt owed him.

Following her failure to refund the money, the police officer shot her, which led to her death.

