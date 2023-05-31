Ghana: Prudential Life Insurance Reiterates Commitment to Customers ...As It Marks 9 Years of Operation

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana says its game changing strategy is to keep the customer at the heart of its business by looking for reasons to pay claims instead of reasons why it could not.

In a statement to mark its 9th anniversary of operations in Ghana, it said with a heritage of paying claims that dates to 1912, Prudential honoured its obligation to 324 insured lives that were lost aboard the Titanic, and being cognisant of the low levels of trust and credibility that characterised the industry.

"In recent years, however, customer needs are evolving and Prudential is responding by changing the game yet again. It is moving from simply designing products that protect customers from the risks of life and honouring claims to protecting policyholders with preventive products and services that encourage wellbeing," the statement said.

Nine years ago, Prudential Plc acquired an insurance company, known as Express Life Insurance back then.

It was the first acquisition of several that followed across Africa, which served as a testament to Prudential's 175-year long dedication to get the most out of life for individuals, families and institutions across Asia and Africa.

Since then, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana has consistently worked towards delivering employment, protection solutions, exceptional service and humanitarian support to millions of Ghanaians, making it the fourth largest life insurer in terms of market share.

It said, "Innovation is one of our hallmarks and this is evident in our digital self-service platforms- PruBot, our whatsapp chatbot, Pru Jotforms, Prudence, our website assistant and the USSD shortcode *778#. These platforms ensure that our clients have 24/7 access to their policy statements with Prudential from the palms of their hands. Prudential Life prides itself in paying claims promptly with a 48 hour turnaround time."

Prudential, the statement said, had instituted 3 strategic pillars in its Environment Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy; making health and financial security accessible, stewarding the human impacts of climate change and building social capital.

"In Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance has introduced some initiatives to meet our ESG goals. Through the Prudence Foundation and in partnership with Junior Achievement, Prudential teaches pupils of between seven and 12 years about financial literacy in a fun and educative way through a programme called Cha Ching," the statement said.

It said, "This programme, which is now on the curriculum, is taught to children in primary schools in various parts of Ghana to ensure that as they grow up, they are educated on how to save and invest to build a secure financial system for themselves, their families and the country as a whole.

Our financial literacy efforts involve us reaching various segments of the Ghanaian population with tips on how to better secure their future through market outreaches, the Prudent Sika Sukuu conference in tertiary institutions across the country".