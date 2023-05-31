Ghana: FC Samartex Can Delay Medeama Coronation

League leaders, Medeama SC, would seal their championship dream on Sunday with a win.

The Tarkwa club leads the betPawa Ghana Premier League table with four points with two matches to end the season.

With their current form, it will require an extraordinary performance from FC Samartex 1996, their opponent for match day 33 of the competition, to delay their coronation.

Medeama kept the heat on previous leaders, Aduana Stars, who collapsed and succumbed to Accra Lions in Accra to surrender the lead to the Mauves and Yellows.

The Dormaa lads failed to recover to reclaim the spot, losing the next game at home. Medeama took advantage of that blank to defeat King Faisal to stretch the lead.

At seventh position, Samartex appear secured as far as Premier League football was concerned for next season but a win over the potential new champions would provide enough motivation to go for an upset.

While Medeama make all the headlines at the top, the battle for relegation would be fierce and ferocious beneath the table with over six clubs heavily involved.

Akim Oda based, Kotoku Royals, are already condemned for the drop but Kumasi King Faisal has a last chance to breathe some life into their quest to climb the ladder.

On Saturday, Faisal will lock horns with another battling side, Legon Cities, in a win-or-bust game, but even in a situation of a win, their survival will heavily be dependent on outcomes of Olympics and Tamale City matches

Dreams FC and Great Olympics would sort things out at the Dawu, Theatre of Dreams, in a game that would also define the fate of the two clubs, especially the visitors who are engaged in the survival battle.

Accra Lions could deepen the woes of Asante Kotoko when they clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in what is expected to be a game full of fireworks.

Elsewhere, Hearts of Oak will hope to bounce back against RTU on Sunday in Accra, Kotoku Royals would engage Tamale City at the Dawu Park, Karela would host Goldstars at the CAM Park, Bechem United facing Berekum Chelsea and Nsoatreman against Aduana Stars.