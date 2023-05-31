Nigeria: Confusion As Document Puts Petrol Price At Over N500 Per Litre

31 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

The downstream sector of Nigeria's petroleum industry has been thrown into confusion as a document puts the retail price of petrol at over N500 per litre.

The document, obtained by Vanguard, put petrol price in Abuja, Lagos and Kano at N537, N488 and N540 per litre respectively.

The Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, whose agency regulates sector activities, did not respond when Vanguard called repeatedly for confirmation.

But, an oil marketer, who pleaded anonymity, dismissed it as fake, adding, "How can any credible business base their pricing on an obviously fake random list circulating on social media?"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.