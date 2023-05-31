Nigeria: Wizkid Features On Soundtrack for Hollywood Movie

31 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, fondly known as Wizkid, will feature on the soundtrack of Marvel's latest release, 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie'.

American producer, Metro Boomin, made the announcement in a tweet.

"Wiz Kid is confirmed for the @SpiderVerse soundtrack available everywhere June 2nd!!" Metro Boomin tweeted.

Other artistes confirmed for the soundtrack include Swae Lee who alongside Post Malone made the first installment of the movie soundtrack.

Rappers Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, JID, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, and others were also announced as part of the soundtrack.

The second installment of 'Spider-Verse' comes after the prequel 'Into the Spider-Verse' released in 2018 grossing over $380 million.

Wizkid has had a lot of collaborations internationally. He has featured the likes of Damian Marley, Skepta, Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, among others.

