Nigeria: Profile - Namadi, Finance Expert Who Made Jigawa Least Indebted State, Sworn-in As Governor

The new governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has pledged to sustain, and build on the successes of the immediate past administration in the state, stating that government is a continuous process for the collective interest of citizens.

Mr Namadi stated this in his inaugural speech as the 5th governor of Jigawa State on Monday at the Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse, the state's capital.

The governor said like his predecessor, Muhammed Badaru, he will institute a regime of prudence, accountability, transparency, and value for money which will continue to positively impact on the public expenditure and financial management system of the state.

"The success stories of the Badaru dministration are indeed too numerous to be recounted here. Fortunately, they have all been comprehensively documented in the compendium for posterity. Our pledge is to continue to build on these legacies, taking into consideration the lessons, experiences, and challenges of the last eight years.

"Government and governance is a continuous process. Accordingly, as provided under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution, our pledge is to continue to secure the "maximum welfare, freedom, and happiness of every citizen of Jigawa State based on the principles of social justice, equality of status and opportunity.

"We intend to pursue in the next four years to build on the previous legacies of success stories. Within the context of the long-term perspective of the State Development framework, our priorities would be on the pursuit of policies, projects, and programmes focused on areas that generate inclusive and human-cantered economic growth particularly agriculture, small & medium scale enterprises, and critical infrastructure.

"Access to effective and efficient human development services with lasting impact on the State's human development indices. Targeted youths and women empowerment programmes for job and employment creation.

"Social Protection aimed at reducing vulnerabilities and extreme poverty. Expanded role of the private sector in growing the state's economy. Environmental Sustainability and effective Land Administration.

"Institutional and governance reforms aimed at improving the effectiveness of public institutions including sustained partnerships for reforms and development with our Development Partners, Mr Namadi said.

The new governor, an accountant, was the state's commissioner for finance from 2015 to 2019 as well as the immediate past deputy governor. He is credited with designing the austere measures which helped in reducing cost of governance and borrowing.

"In terms of Jigawa's debt position, the state has a total debt of N43.52 billion and debt service of N4.9 billion. This total debt places the state as the least indebted state in the federation as of 2021. Jigawa's total domestic debt is N31.36 billion while its foreign total debts are $29.46 million," BudgiT reported.

Born in Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Mr Namadi started his education at Kafin Hausa Central Primary School from where he proceeded to Mallam Madori Teachers College where he obtained his Teachers Grade II Certificate in 1982.

He studied at the Bayero University, Kano where he graduated with a BSc in Accounting in 1987, and, later, bagged an MBA from the same institution.

After graduation, Mr Namadi served a mandatory scheme, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Makurdi, Benue State, where he worked as an Audit Assistant at Egwu Oga & Co. auditing firm. Between 1988 and 1994, he held various positions working with an auditing firm, Abdu Abdurrahim & Co. Chartered Accountants.

He worked briefly at the National Board for Community Banks where he held the rank of Principal Inspection Officer and moved to Kaduna Textiles Limited where he served in various capacities.

As his career progressed, Mr moved to the Dangote Group of Companies where he rose from the rank of Assistant General Manager of Finance to occupy a higher position of Financial Controller in both the Dangote Sugar Refinery and Dangote Group.

After a stint in the private sector, he deployed his expertise and experience to the public sector. Between 2006 and 2013, he worked with National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as a General Manager of Finance & Accounts and General Manager of Contribution Management Department.

Afterward, he left the public service to delve into business and private practice, holding positions as Managing Partner Namadi, Umar & Co. Chartered Accountants; Chairman/CEO Danmodi Food Processing Limited (Rice Millers); and Chairman/CEO Danmodi Farms Limited.

He has been known for his unflinching desire to support and uplift the lives of ordinary people through employment, skills empowerment, and various philanthropic activities which he has been undertaking for years.

As Commissioner of Finance, he facilitated the adoption and implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state for transparent and accountable revenue management, making Jigawa State the fourth in the country to implement the system.

He worked as a primary school teacher in his locality before venturing out into other, bigger fields of endeavour.