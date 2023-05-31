Nigeria: Appointment of Adepoju As Acting Comptroller General of Immigration Hailed

Akure — The Lawmaker Representing Ondo South Senatoral District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday hailed the appointment of an indigene of Ile-Oluji in Ileoluji-Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola as the acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

The federal government, through the Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIS), appointed Wura-Ola as the immigration boss through a letter dated May 26, 2023, which was signed by the Secretary of the Board of CDCFIS, Mr. Ja'afaru Ahmed, which stated that the appointment would take effect from Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

However, Tofowomo, in a statement he released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Akinrinlola Olumide, described Adepoju as an upright and dedicated woman with a high level of integrity that could be trusted with leadership responsibility.

According to the senator, Adepoju's appointment is a source of inspiration to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State.

He said: "Dear Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wuraola, it is great news to learn of your appointment as the acting comptroller general of Immigration by the federal government of Nigeria."

I know you've worked hard to reach this point, and I'm so happy that you've been recognised for your accomplishment with this new assignment.

"On behalf myself, Ondo South Senatorial District, and the entire Ileoluji Kingdom, I congratulate you on this new position. Your ascension is an inspiration to all of us in Ondo South Senatorial District as a proud daughter of Ileoluji Kingdom.

"We are very proud of you. Please continue with your hard work and dedication to duties. I pray that your new role will bring success and transformation to the agency. Once again, congratulations to you, 'Omo Luji."'