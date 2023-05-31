Nigeria: Oyetola - Let's Support Tinubu-Shettima's Govt

Osogbo — Following the successful inauguration of Senators Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria last Monday, the immediate past Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged Nigerians to support the duo in their commitment to take the country to greater heights.

Oyetola said that the newly inaugurated administration would need the support of all and sundry for the country to prosper.

He made this remark in Abuja at the get-together dinner that was organised in his honour by his associates to celebrate the national award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) bestowed on him by immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The erstwhile governor, who described Tinubu as a visionary leader and democrat, said that he had no doubt in his mind that the new administration would orchestrate unprecedented developments across all sectors of the economy.

He implored the citizens to remain solidly behind the new administration because season of renewed hope has dawned on Nigeria.

Oyetola said: "We thank God for His mercies upon the life of our President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was like a play when the whole thing started, but today, it has become a reality. The success is a sign of our collective support to build a virile nation.

"It is a product of our reliance on God. We all knew what Mr. President went through before, during and after the election but against all odds and by the grace of God, he sailed through. The success of today is for all Nigerians, and I want to assure you that Tinubu will perform creditably well.

"We all know his antecedents. We all know what he had done in the past and his capacity and capability to stimulate our economy and take our country to greater heights. Let's support the lofty agenda hinged on the mantra of 'Renewed Hope' for togetherness, unity and progress of our dear country."

He appreciated the continued support of his people, particularly the loyalists of the APC in Osun, and assured them that the party would bounce back stronger soon.

"Don't lose hope, you are not orphans. You have fathers, grand fathers and lot. We will reclaim our state. You impressed me. I don't know you have been planning this before. Though reward for hard work is more work, I don't want you to relent, please, we need your continued support," he added.

Speaking intermittently, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi and the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Omoeye, described the award as a reward for his hard work, commitment, forthrightness and selfless service to humanity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olabomi said: "You don't cherish what you have until you lose it. Oyetola is a blessing to Osun and Nigeria. Let's continue to pray for him. This award is not by happenstance, it is a product of his commitment to humanity as manifested in his tremendous achievements as Osun Governor.

"As regards Oyetola's award, the crowd here is a testimony to his avowed commitment to human and capital development. I want to implore him not to relent in his efforts to impact on humanity."

The dinner was attended by Nigeria's Ambassador to Mexico, Hon. Adejare Bello; Former Osun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye Ponle; Former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; Prof. Olu Aina, Mr. Liadi Tella, members of the National Assembly, among others.