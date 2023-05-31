Mozambique: Gaza: Registration Posts Almost Deserted

Over four days our correspondents visited 25 registration posts, at various times, in six districts of Gaza province and they describe an absence of voters in most of the posts. Others have just a few voters. There are registration posts which haven’t managed to register more than five voters in days.

One of our correspondents says that in all ten brigades that were visited – Unit10 Communal Centre, Eduardo Mondlane EPC, 24 July EPC, Brigade installed in Xitinine neighbourhood, Fenicelene EPC, Patrice Lumumba Second Neighbourhood Secondary School, 7 October EPC and Third Neighbourhood EPC – the scenario is one of posts that are virtually empty. In each of the brigades, “We waited for about 30 minutes in the hope that some voter would appear to register, but none showed up”. The brigade members say that in recent days “the situation is getting worse. The voters have not appeared. We don’t know what’s going on”.

According to some supervisors, in past registrations, at this time, towards the end of the registration period, the voters appeared en masse, and long queues were formed.