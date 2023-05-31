Mozambique: Ibo Has Already Registered 186% of its Voters

31 May 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

The island of Ibo has registered 6,000 voters more than the 7,200 than was predicted by the National Statistics Institute. Ibo is sheltering war-displaced people from the neighbouring districts of Quissanga, Macomia, and Mocímboa da Praia, which could explain the high registration.

But other districts accommodating people displaced by the war, such as Chiure, Balama, Mueda, Pemba and Montepuez, are presenting numbers close to the target.

Mocímboa da Praia is still a long way from its target, but the registration in Mocímboa only covers the municipal area, because of the insecurity in the district. Many displaced people have not returned, and our correspondents report that only a few voters are attending the registration posts in Mocímboa da Praia.

In terms of the numbers registered in Cabo Delgado, Chiure district is in first place with 151,500 voters registered, followed by Montepuez district, with 139,800 voters registered by 25 May. Pemba, Balama, Mueda, Mocímboa da Praia, have registered 101,300, 91,000,  77,400 and 20,800 respectively,. Ibo, although its has achieved more than its target, is the district with the lowest number of voters registered,13.500.

