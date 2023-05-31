Mozambique: Guro STAE District Director Threatens and Hinders Observation

The Manica Civil Society Platform (PLASOC) said observers in the Guro town Secondary School was stopped by the STAE district director, Dinis Braunde, from noting down information.

“The director told the observers that if they need any information, they should approach STAE, but we all know that STAE does not have any voter registration table, and the information that the observers collect is about what is happening in the posts which is then, if possible, communicated to those in authority so that they can take a position”, declared PLASOC, which is observing the voter registration with more than 200 observers in all districts that contain municipalities in Manica province.