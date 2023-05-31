Mozambique: Boundary Change or Just Recognition Means 30 Households Unable to Register

Residents of the so-called "Magude neighbourhood" which, they say, in the past belonged to the Luís Cabral neighbourhood, in Maputo City, were surprised that they now belong to Trevo neighbourhood, in Matola municipality.

The block chief says that that block always belonged to Trevo neighbourhood, but that citizens were free to deal with their affairs in Maputo municipality, since Matola is a long way away. They were also free to register in Maputo city, but this year it is not permitted.

The residents are threatening not to vote because of the costs of travelling from their homes to the Matola registration posts. They say that travelling to register costs 36 MT.

The Magude neighbourhood is located between Luís Cabral neighbourhood (Maquinag) and the Maputo toll gate. The boundary between the two municipalities is the Maquinag bridge, but there is no signpost that indicates this separation.

Two more mobiles for the Pista Velha post: The registration post at the Pista Velha EPC, in Alto Molócuè town, now has two more registration computers (known as "Mobiles"), to speed up the registration. But, even with this boost, slowness prevails at the post, as well as payment of the monitors with food and money to facilitate registration.

Also in Alto Molócuè, the leader of Mumahi neighbourhood is accused of collecting citizens' documents and of demanding 30 MT from them, supposedly to facilitate their registration.