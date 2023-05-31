Rwandan Police Peacekeepers in Central African Republic Provide Free Medical Services to Bangassou Residents

Rwanda Police peacekeepers deployed in Bangassou under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), on Monday, May 29, provided free medical consultation and other related services, to about 170 patients in Boukoua, Yougou, Ngombe, Mboutu and Ngbiakota villages of Bangassou town.

The medical outreach in Mbomou Prefecture by the Rwanda Formed Police Unit-Three (RWAFPU-3) medical team, was in line with this year's 'International Day of UN Peacekeepers' held every May 29, to recognize the service and sacrifice of the blue berets, and in honour of more than 4,200, who have given their lives in line of duty.

The 75th anniversary was held under the theme: "Peace Begins with Me."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Athanase Ruganintwari, the RWAFPU-3 contingent commander, said that the medical services are among the outreach activities conducted in the build-up to the anniversary.

"Rwandan Police peacekeepers in Bangassou MINUSCA Field Office executed different human security activities during the course of the week in collaborating with local authorities," SSP Ruganintwari said.

"We focused on social problems affecting the residents of Bangassou city where we operate, especially healthcare to give consultations and medication. The health and wellbeing of the people falls within our protection of civilians mandate," he added.

Medical treatment focused mainly on malaria, skin disorder, gastrointestinal diseases, and screening for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The Rwanda FPU-3 medical team, during the course of the week, also provided awareness on prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, and sanitation and hygiene in general.

One of the patients, Koagou Dieumerci, thanked the Rwandan peacekeepers for the free medical services.

"I was treated of gastrointestinal and malaria. Normally, we get these kinds of services after paying a lot of money and waiting for days for medical attention. We thank the Rwandan peacekeepers for the humanitarian assistance," Koagou said.

He added: "This shows us that Rwanda peacekeepers are with us not only in securing us and our city day and night but they are also concerned with our health and well-being."