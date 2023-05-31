Rwanda: Who Are the Rwandans Shining at the Voice Africa 2023?

Rwandan singers Jasmine Kabatega, Linda Montez, Theoneste Rwamukwaya, Belinda Uwase and Jason Nwachukwu earned themselves tickets to the next step after judges turned their chairs during the blind editions of the Voice Africa held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The competition, which on the ninth episode, saw four Rwandan contestants among seven, shine during the first step of the five that they have to go through. During the blind auditions competitors are selected in auditions where the coaches listen to the auditioning contestant without watching them and whoever they believe did well, they turn around to face the singer, giving them an immediate pass for the next step.

Jasmine is not new to singing competitions; she is the winner of The Next Popstar season 1 that was held in 2021. Performing 'Helleluya' by John Drille, she impressed judges Yemi Yalade, Lady Jaydee and Locko, who turned their chairs. Jason Nwachukwu, a Nigerian who resides in Rwanda had judges Yemi Yalade, Locko and Awilo Longomba impressed when he performed "When I was your Man" by Bruno Mars.

Belinda Uwase beautifully sang "Listen" by Beyoncé, making judges Awilo Longomba and Lady Jaydee turn their chairs in awe of her voice. Theoneste Rwamukwaya also known as Blaise was exceptional as he turned all the four chairs during the auditions singing 'Conversations in the Dark' by John Legend.

The Voice Africa received 78,804 registrations from Nigeria, Kenya, Seychelles, Tchad, Uganda, Congo, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. 12,308 talents were then selected for auditions and a total of 100, seven per country in addition to two wild cards, were chosen to proceed to the live shows in Lagos.

The Voice Africa 2023 premiered on March 26, with judges Yemi Yalade, Lady Jaydee, Locko and Awilo Longomba. The show which will run for 25 weeks airs every Sunday on KC2 at 4pm. voting will start on July 23, while this year's season finale will be held on September 10.

The competition comprises five editions including, the blinds, battles, knock-outs, semi-finals and the finale.