Rwanda/Cameroon: Onana Snubs Amavubi Call-Up

Cameroonian striker Léandre Willy Esombe Onana has turned down a chance to play for Rwanda despite a recent approach from head coach Carlos Alos Ferrer.

Ferrer told Times Sport that an approach was made in an attempt to secure the Rayon Sports forwards' services in time to help Rwanda in the country's final two AFCON qualifying games against Mozambique and Senegal.

The coach, however, said they ended Onana's pursuit claiming that there are still some unresolved issues between the player and his agent.

"He has not accepted a proposal from Rwanda. I met his agent several times but nothing has been done," the Spanish coach said in an interview.

Rwanda is also in contention with Burundi for midfielder Danny Ndikumana who is eligible to play for both countries.

Ndikumana, who currently plays for Burundian topflight side Rukinzo FC, was born in Burundi to a Burundian father and a Rwandan mother.

Times Sport understands that the 23-year-old is in Kigali and ready to honor Rwandan call up after reportedly agreeing with the Rwandan FA to play for Amavubi.

Asked about Ndikumana's situation, Ferrer refused to rule out the possibility of selecting the player in his squad for the Mozambique clash.

"I can't give information concerning my list, it will be official in a few days," he said.

Ferrer will announce his provisional squad during a press conference on Thursday, June 1.

Rwanda is pooled in Group L of the AFCON qualifiers alongside African champions Senegal, Mozambique and Benin.

Amavubi is looking to gain six maximum points to keep their hopes for a place in Côte D'Ivoire, host of the 2023 AFCON finals.