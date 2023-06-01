Nigeria: APC Women Leaders, Others Kidnapped On Kaduna Highway

31 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The women were returning from the inauguration of the new governor of Kaduna State.

Two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Birnin Gwari Local Government were kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai, confirmed the development to reporters in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Mr Kasai said the incident happened around the Manini area when the victims were returning from the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani.

He said the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the two APC women leaders alongside many unidentified travellers.

Mr Kasai said among the kidnapped travellers were the women leaders - Lami Awarware and her assistant, Haulatu Aliyu.

He said the kidnappers were yet to contact the families of the victims.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening to comment on the incident.

