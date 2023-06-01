Nigeria: Aircraft Carrying Jigawa Pilgrims Makes Emergency Landing in Kano After Lightning Strike

the aircraft windscreen was hit by lightning.

A Max Air aircraft carrying at least 559 pilgrims from Jigawa State on Wednesday made an emergency landing at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, after it was struck by lightning.

The pilgrims who were going to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 hajj exercise had departed the Duste International Airport at 4:45 p.m.

Max Air manager in Kano, Bello Ramadan, told PREMIUM TIMES that the plane requested to land at the Kano airport after its windscreen was hit by lightning.

"The problem is not as much as the passengers are reporting, some of them are panicking and reporting what did not happen, the airplane's engine and tires are in perfect condition.

"We have provided an alternative plane to continue the journey, the plane is about fueling, and the passengers are okay, even though some of them are panicking but there is no cause for alarm.

"It was a lightning strike that affected the left side screen, thank God it was mere scratch and not broken and the pilot decided to return. Very soon they will continue with the journey," Mr Ramanda said.

Addressing reporters before the plane departed Duste airport, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa Pilgrims Board, Umar Labbo, said the first batch of pilgrims was drawn from 16 out of 27 local government areas of the state.