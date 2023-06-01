Nigeria: Jigawa Governor Appoints SSG, Chief of Staff, Others

The appointment was announced by the state head of service

On Wednesday, the new Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, announced the appointment of Bala Mamser as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Mamser was the immediate past commissioner of information, youth, sport, and culture.

The appointment indicated in a statement signed by the state's head of the service, Hussaini Kila.

The governor appointed Mustapha Kiyawa as his chief of staff and Adamu Garun-Gabas as his principal private secretary.

Other appointees announced by the governor are Abdullahi Shehu as accountant-general, and Habib Ubale as executive secretary, Jigawa State Youth Empowerment/Employment Agency.

The governor announced the appointees a day after he assumed office as the 5th governor of the state.