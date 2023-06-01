Nigerian Researchers Develop Prototypes to Tackle Hunger, Poverty

31 May 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — Some Nigerian researchers have achieved breakthroughs by developing four prototype innovations to address the challenges of hunger, poverty, quality education, responsible consumption and production in the country.

The prototypes were developed by lecturers from public higher institutions under the Research for Impact (R4i), an initiative of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), in collaboration with Innov8 Hub.

As was revealed, 18 participants were selected for the initiative. They were then divided into four teams that developed prototypes of their innovative solutions to challenges in Nigerian society.

Team I, called 'Responsible Consumption and Production', designed smart grain storage using an approach that prevents pest infestation of stored grains, keeping them safe for consumption, while Team II, called 'No Poverty' designed a floating house named 'Gimbaliya', constructed using low-density material that floats on water.

Team III, zero hunger, developed an automated ultrasonic solar-powered Sprayer and broad-spectrum bio-pesticides to control pests in an eco-friendly manner, anchored on SDG 2-Zero Hunger.

Team IV, 'Quality Education,' designed an innovation, 'E-Access,' a mobile application that caters for lecturers who develop lecture materials and students in need of lecture materials.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-week training, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, encouraged the 18 participants to be change agents when they return to their various institutions.

He urged them to make the right contribution and see that education becomes impactful, set personal goals and ignore the noise around them to excel in whatever they do.

The executive secretary said Nigeria must move from the mindset that God will give them everything.

"The Research for Impact Initiative is a logical response to our desire to solve societal problems, to address the challenges we currently face in our country in terms of generating revenue," he noted.

