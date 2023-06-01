Kenya: Malkia Strikers Set for Morocco Camp Ahead of Continental Campaign in Cameroon

31 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The national women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, will undergo a residential training camp in Morocco ahead of the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) Challenger Cup in France as well as the Africa Nations Volleyball Championships in Cameroon.

The residential camp marks a return to action for the women's team after their exploits at last September's World Championships in Poland and the Netherlands.

The volleyball queens bowed out at the group stage although they made history with their first win at the global showpiece, dismissing continental champions Cameroon in straight sets of 25-20, 27-25 and 25-18.

In Cameroon, Malkia will face a tall order against the defending champions who will be out for revenge and keen on preserving the title they won against the Kenyans at the last edition in Kigali, Rwanda in 2021.

Coach Paul Bitok on Wednesday afternoon named a 20-player provisional team that will be part of the Morocco camp as well as spearheading the continental campaign.

MALKIA STRIKERS PROVISIONAL SQUAD

SETTERS:

1. Emmaculate Nekesa - KCB

2. Rose Magoi - Pipeline

3. Veronica Kilabat - KDF

4. Esther Mutinda - KCB

OPPOSITE PLAYERS:

1. Sharon Chumba - Aris Thessaloniki, Greece

2. Loice Simiyu - Pipeline

3. Pamela Adhiambo - Pipeline

OUTSIDE HITTERS (LEFT ATTACKERS)

1. Moim Mercy - KCB

2. Veronica Adhiambo - Tarsus Belediyespor, Turkey

3. Juliana Namutira - KCB

4. Leonida Kasaya - Pipeline

5. Jemimah Siango - DCI

6. Yvone Wavinya - Prisons

LIBEROS:

1. Delphine Misoki - Prisons

2. Agripina Kundu - Pipeline

MIDDLE BLOCKERS:

1. Edith Wisah - KCB

2. Belinda Barasa - KCB

3. Lorine Chebet - Prisons

4. Gladys Ekaru - Pipeline

5. Trizah Atuka - Pipeline

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.