Ghana: Government Targets Two Million International Tourist Arrivals By 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority to revamp their promotion activities to achieve the target of two million international arrivals by 2024.

That, he said would result in the corresponding earnings of some $4 billion to the national economy. In first quarter of this year, tourism numbers grew by 47 percent -- from 170,000 same time last year, to 247,000 arrivals.

In addition to the thousands of jobs to be created along the tourism value chain, President Akufo-Addo said he is confident that objective can be achieved

Addressing stakeholders and participants at the two-day Presidential Summit on Tourism at Peduase Monday, President Akufo-Addo urged players in the tourism sector to explore new opportunities in the industry, which prioritizes national Development, job creation, social cohesion and sustainable tourism.

The President said it is the duty of Government and the stakeholders in the industry to ensure that tourism in Ghana is developed in a sustainable, responsible, and inclusive manner.

President Akufo-Addo said Tourism is not only a catalyst for economic growth, but has remarkable ability to bridge divides and cultivate mutual respect, building bridges of friendship for all.

From the lush rainforest, to its vibrant markets; from the historic castles to the serene beaches, and various cultural festivals, the President said Ghana holds a wealth of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical significance that draws the world's attention.

He said since the launch of the Year of Return in 2019, Ghana has witnessed the transformative power of tourism, not only in its economic growth, but also fostering cross- cultural understanding and enhancing social cohesion.

President Akufo-Addo challenged the tourism players that as they gather at Peduase over the next two days, "let's acknowledge the challenges the sector faces and work together to resolve them."

"We must protect our pristine natural habitats, conserve our rich culture heritage, and empower local communities to fully participate in the benefits of our culture," he emphasized.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal said the government's investment in the tourism sector is yielding results.

"Even if each tourist spent $3,000, you can imagine how much the figure would be," adding: Mr President, our destination Ghana Project is on course."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Awal said as a country, Ghana's commitment to sustainable tourism practices, coupled with the warm hospitality of her people, has made Ghana a sought-after destination.

However, he emphasized that "we must not rest on our laurels, and that this summit, presents the country with an opportunity to strengthen the Private Public Partnership Forum, harness their collective wisdoms and devise strategies that will elevate Ghana to new heights in the global tourism arena.

The Country Director World Bank, Pierre Laporte, said, in spite of the global tumor from the Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine which has affected mostly developing countries such as Ghana, government need to be commended for how far it has managed the scourges successfully.

He assured that, the World Bank stands ready to partner government, particularly in the tourism sector, to unleash its potential for the economic growth and development.

The presidential summit on Tourism is a two-day Summit that aims to bring tourism stakeholders together to explore new opportunities to the tourism industry, and which prioritizes National Develop, job creation and sustainable tourism.

The Summit is themed, "Rethinking Tourism for Economic Growth and Job Creation" and is designed for tourism stakeholders.