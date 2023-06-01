Liberia: Cllr. Roseline Nagbe-Kowo Inspires New Law School Students to Be Steadfast in Their Studies

Monrovia — A respected champion of transparency in Liberia, Cllr. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe-Kowo, has cautioned Liberian professionals who were admitted as new students in the prestigious Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law to be well-prepared, ethical, passionate and uphold the rule of law for the "great" life-changing decision by striping their boots and be in readiness for their journey in the law profession.

"Now that you have reached this professional juncture, you all need to be prepared, prioritize continuous capacity building, get ready to stripe your boots; because my dear Law Students: entrees, the journey you all are about to begin, will be inspiring, frustrating at times, and will also be empowering."

She also said the Law School is a beautiful potpourri of growth and an important asset. She cited to the audience that there is an inevitable clout that comes along with the law profession, and the new entrants/entrees need to prioritize frequent studies to maintain this clout.

Cllr. Kowo also paid homage to esteemed professors of the Louis Arthur Grimes Law school who are presently alive and those who have passed; stating that the professors' tutelage, commitment, and pushing for further growth in the legal profession is noteworthy.

Addressing the students, she said: "You must have passion. You must nurture this passion if you have or rather cultivate it so that when you leave the halls of the Law School, whether you are a full-blown practitioner or not, you can apply it in other professional duties. You have an obligation to speak and stand by truth and the rule of Law."

The formerExecutive Director of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), pointed out that upholding the rule of law, ethical standards, continuous knowledge building and discernment, are fundamental tools for achieving legal excellence.

She further stressed that discernment is a key competency for the law profession adding, "you must adapt a discerning eye. Discernment has evolved to be a material proficiency and skill in the legal arena. Discernment delineates the adverse, the positives and helps you to avoid mistakes in matters before you."

Cllr. Kowo also indicated that "ethics cannot be dissociated from integrity standards and said the students have a duty to govern themselves by it always as they move on this new journey.

She told them that while in school, there is a moral code that obligates them as a lawyer to be accountable, instill trust amongst their clients, and work with integrity in their decisions.

"Given its importance, there is a whole course to teach you here in the law school. As a lawyer, I have learned, you have an obligation to burn the torch for justice."

She told the students that they have entered a good field that is undeniably an asset.

"You have made a good decision. What you do with this great learning opportunity, rest with you. There are lawyers and then there are great lawyers; it is up to you to pick your path and stand up to the task to be able to attain excellence in this respected legal profession. The foundational stage is where you are now, you must practice honesty, fairness, equity, and integrity in the quest for justice."

Several professors were honored, among them Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, Moses Paegar, Kwame Clement and Boakai Kanneh. The Honorable Dean of the Law School, Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu also graced the occasion gave a brief remark.