Liberia: Koijee Beats War Drum

The tension-packed October 10, 2023's Legislative and Presidential Elections draw nearer, and political actors have accelerated attacks on one another for power, control, and dominance.

The Secretary-General of the Coalition for Democratic Change, (CDC), Jefferson T. Koijee has warned elements who are bent on disrupting the country's cherished peace and raining havoc to desist.

Koijee noted that the CDC is aware that these uncouth elements are prepared to plunge the country in a state of anarchy.

He noted that the CDC is well prepared and equipped to pull the rugs from under the feet of these unscrupulous elements.

Speaking at a news conference, in Monrovia, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the CDC's Secretary-General pointed out that the Party will go after individuals at the various ministries and agencies involved in double standards and betraying the party's interest.

He mentioned that the CDC will not tolerate individuals who are not seeking the agenda of President George M. Weah in the impending Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Koijee has been allegedly accused of being the mastermind behind several mysterious deaths in the country.

It can be recalled that the Liberian Leader, President George M. Weah vowed to promote and respect political diversity and tolerance in the country.

But on the contrary to President Weah's commitment, the former Chairman of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), Cllr. Cooper Kruah was booted out of government for exercising his political and democratic rights when he attended the nomination ceremonies of Senator Jeremiah Kpang Koung of Nimba County.

But the recent threats coming from the Secretary-General of the CDC signify that Weah's commitment was a mere fiasco.