Liberia: SUP Elects New Leaders

The Student University Unification Party, (SUP) at the State-run University of Liberia has elected its new corps of Officers.

The process according to a release approved by Mustapha N. Kanneh, Chairman of the Party, was consummated after a thorough vetting and electoral process by the Congress Preparatory Committee and the Veteran Community of SUP.

The new Officials were elected at the 31st General Congress of the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP).

They are expected to preside over the 32nd General Congress of the Student Organization. According to the release, the election was held in line with the revised student handbook.

Officials elected at the 31st General Congress of the SUP include Kelvin Ab-lua Tuah - Chairman, Higginson W. Kwein - Co-chairman for Party Affairs, Alvin M. Koffa - Co-Chairman for Governmental Affairs, Mohammed S. Jalloh - Secretary-General, Kelvin O. George - Assistant Secretary General, Olive Laramie - Financial Secretary, George P. Carr - Treasurer and Mary Kerkula - Standard Bearer.

At the same time, the Central Committee was established with the following members: Lasana Yamah and Prince Diggs Representatives of Business College, Peter Kollie and Sylvester Wheeler Representatives of the Prof. Amos C. Sawyer College of Liberia Arts.

Moses Kiamue and Patrick N. Bosco Representatives Science College. For the Engineering College, Ballah Pascal Kollie and Tamba Gbollie were named Representatives.