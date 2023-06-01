Liberia: Five Guilty of Murder in River Gee

1 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Patrick N. Mensah

Maryland County — Fishtown, River Gee County: -Trial jurors at the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in River Gee County have brought down a guilty verdict against five defendants for murder in River Gee County.

The defendants are James Weah, Albert Weah, Charles Nyanti, Suku Sherman and Pedesco Sayon.

The jurors brought down the unanimous guilty verdict following two weeks of trial linking them to the alleged murder of the late Rachel Weah who went missing in Boah Dwehken, Grand Kru County in 2022.

According to Judge Cllr Wesseh Alphonso Wesseh, sentencing will be announced after the Fish Town Central prison has submitted a pre-sentence report.

The defense lawyers led by Cllr. Jerome C. Pour has excepted the jury verdict and planned to announce an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The public defense alleged that the trial jurors were tempered with by the immediate family members of Rachel Weah including some judicial actors at the court premises.

Cllr. Pour added that evidence provided by the trial jurors before the court was insufficient & lacked legal basis to have the defendants guilty of the crime.

The late Rachel Weah went missing in May 2022.

The five defendants who reside in Boah Dwehken, Grand Kru County were enroute to River Gee County when they were arrested by joint security at the Gbeapo Joequiken checkpoint with human skull including bones believed to be that of a human.

However, family members of the late Rachel Weah have lauded the jurors' verdict and expressed excitement and trust in the legal system of Liberia.

Mr. Nathaniel Weah used the occasion to call on all citizens to use the legal sector when there's a similar situation in the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.