Liberia: EU's Deputy Head of Mission Cautions Young People to Maintain the Peace

The Deputy Head of Mission at the European Union in Liberia, Anders Arvidsson has cautioned Liberians, especially the young people to maintain the peace as the country approaches the 2023's Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The European Union Deputy Head of Mission indicated that it is about time that the young people of Liberia get involved in positive ventures that will contribute towards the forward march of the Country instead of engaging in acts that have the proclivity to derail the country's cherished peace.

The EU's Envoy revealed that his country is working with various youth organizations across the country to create awareness of the maintenance of peace in Liberia.

Mr. Arvidsson further noted that the European Union is supporting 9 Technical and Vocational Educational Training Centers in 6 of Liberia's fifteen Counties.

He further pledged the EU's commitment to working with the Government of Liberia and other international partners in maintaining peace in Liberia.

The European Union Deputy Head of Mission made the statement in Gbarnga, Bong County on May 30, 2023, at a one-day Youth and Media Dialogue organized by the African Youth Fellowship of Liberia. It was held under the Theme: "Let's Sustain the Peace."

For his part, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the African Youth Fellowship of Liberia, Moses Buwee indicated that the one-day dialogue was intended to sensitize the young people and the media on the damage of violence ahead of the impending 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

He, at the same time, said the dialogue was intended to encourage the youths to disengage from hate speeches which can lead to violence.

Also speaking, the Administrative Assistant to Superintendent Esther Walker, Josephus Dormeyan lauded the African Youth Fellowship of Liberia for the dialogue.

He further cautioned the young people of Bong County and Liberia at large to maintain the peace in and after the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.