Liberia: Red Cross Honors Past Presidents, Secretary - Generals

It is often said, "Give a man his flower while he is still alive so that he smells the sweet fragrance."

This was the case of those who have served the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) as past Presidents and Secretary Generals.

Yesterday, May 31, 2023, ten individuals were honored for the services they provided the institution when they served in their various capacities many years back.

Some of the honorees were present during the honoring program, others sent proxy to receive their honors while others promised to collect at a later date.

Those past Leaders honored by the present Leadership of the Liberia National Red Cross include: Madam Ophelia Hoff Saytumah- 1991-1999, Dr. Eric Johnson-2000-2001, Madam Haja Y. Fatormah Taylor- 2001-2003 and Madam Theresa Leigh Sherman- 2004-2012.

For the past Secretary Generals, they recognized Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie-1997-2000, Mr. Momo S. Larmena-2000-2001, Mr. Daniel S. Clarke Jr.- 2001-2013, Morris Gbassagee- 2013, Sayba Y. Tamba-2017-2019 and G. Ambullai Perry- 2019-2021.

According to the SG of the Red Cross of Liberia, Gregory T. Blamoh, they honored the past President and Secretaries for their unwavering dedication and the solid foundations they established while they served the institution.

According to the Red Cross, they were deeply inspired as for leaders shared their experiences and insights, recounting their moments of service.

The remarkable leadership during Liberia's tumultuous civil war, the devastating Ebola outbreak, the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, and the heart-wrenching impact of flooding and mass population movements, the gains they made are reasons the Red Cross said truly demonstrated their strength and resilience.

Additionally, their extraordinary efforts, along with the brave men and women of the LNRCS did not go unnoticed.

"They led the way in building community resilience, promoting recovery, and championing humanitarian values across our beloved country" the SG said.

"As we move forward, we are consolidating the gains achieved by these exceptional leaders and engaging potential donors and partners to explore new opportunities for a sustainable future. Together, we will continue the noble work of the LNRCS, striving to create a more prosperous and compassionate society" he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Presenting the plagues of honor, the current secretary General emphasized: "Today, we express our deepest gratitude to these visionary leaders who have shaped Liberia's trajectory. We invite you to join us in honoring their services and celebrating the enduring spirit of humanitarianism that continues to guide us on this extraordinary journey".

All of the honorees expressed joy upon receiving their honors.

In response, Madam Theresa Leigh-Sherman who served the Liberian Red Cross as President for eight years said she was deeply humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious honor from the Liberian Red Cross. She said, "it is truly a privilege to be recognized for dedicating my life to serving humanity and contributing to the progress of such a noble organization".

"Throughout my life journey, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that the Red Cross has on the lives of countless individuals, providing relief and support in times of crisis and promoting the well-being of communities. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Liberian Red Cross for acknowledging my efforts as part of the success today", Madam Leigh Sherman said.

She recounted some of the gains made when she was president of the institution.

Also speaking as former Secretary-General, Mr. Ambullai Perry said his recognition only further fuels his commitment to continue working tirelessly towards the betterment of society and to inspire others to join in this noble cause. "Together, we can make a significant difference and bring hope to those who need it the most", Mr. Perry said.