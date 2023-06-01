Liberia: 'Bassa Retains Late Brumskine's Legacies'

1 June 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By : Mark B. Dumbar

An executive of the Collaborating Political Parties, (CPP) and former Executive Director of the National Investment Commission (NIC) George Wisner has mentioned that the just-ended nomination of Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine as Vice Standard Bearer to Alexander B. Cumming in Grand Bassa County was a legacy of her late father.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Wisner pointed out that the Citizens of Grand Bassa County have decided to protect the legacies of the fallen Legal Luminary.

"We believe that the selection of Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine is the best decision for the CPP's Ticket.

"There were lots of names for the Vice Running Mate position during the vetting process," Wisner said.

According to him, the CPP's Standard Bearer believes in the empowerment of female candidates.

Wisner mentioned that the selection of Cllr. Brumskine has placed the CPP in a suitable position to win the impending Presidential and Legislative Elections.

He stressed that if elected in these elections, the Leadership of the CPP will focus more job creation.

