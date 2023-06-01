Liberia: LNRCS Honors Remarkable Former Leaders

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has paid homage to its remarkable former presidents and secretary generals who dedicated their lives to serving humanity and have laid the foundations for the progress of today.

Speaking at the honoring program, the current Secretary General Gregory T. Blamoh said the unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership of the past have propelled the Red Cross forward.

Blamoh noted that they navigated it through tumultuous times and left an indelible mark in the LNRCS' history.

"As we reflect on their services, we are deeply inspired by their experiences and insights, which they shared with us today," Mr. Blamoh added.

The former LNRCS presidents honored are Madam Ophelia Hoff Saytumah, who served from 1991-1999, and Dr. Eric Johnson who served from 2000-2001. Others are Madam Haja Y. Fatumata Taylor, who served from 2001-2003, and Mrs. Theresa Leigh-Sherman from 2004-2012.

The program was also in honor of six of the LNRCS' former secretary generals including G. Ambullai Perry, Saybah Tamba, Daniel S. Clarke, Jr., Roosevelt Z. Willie, Mr. Momo Larmena, and Mr. Morris Gbesegee.

Mr. Blamoh told the gathering that the extraordinary leadership of the former officials during Liberia's tumultuous civil war, the devastating Ebola outbreak, the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, and the heart-wrenching impact of flooding and mass population movements demonstrated their unwavering strength and resilience.

In partnership with the brave men and women of the LNRCS, these exceptional leaders paved the way for compassionate and effective responses to these enormous disasters.

He emphasized that the former officials spearheaded efforts to build community resilience, promote recovery, and champion humanitarian values across the country.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Blamoh affirmed, "As we move forward, we are consolidating the gains achieved by these exceptional leaders and engaging potential donors and partners to explore new opportunities for a sustainable future."

He also emphasized that together, the current leadership will continue the noble work of the LNRCS, striving to create a more prosperous and compassionate society.

Presenting the plagues of honor, the current Secretary General emphasized: "Today, we express our deepest gratitude to these visionary leaders who have shaped Liberia's trajectory."

"We invite you to join us in honoring their services and celebrating the enduring spirit of humanitarianism that continues to guide us on this extraordinary journey."

In response, Madam Theresa Leigh-Sherman said she was deeply humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious honor from the Liberian Red Cross.

She served the Liberian Red Cross as President for eight years.

She said, "It is truly a privilege to be recognized for dedicating my life to serving humanity and contributing to the progress of such a noble organization."

"Throughout my life journey, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that the Red Cross has on the lives of countless individuals, providing relief and support in times of crisis and promoting the well-being of communities," she noted.

She expressed sincere appreciation to the Liberian Red Cross for acknowledging her efforts as part of the success today.

Also speaking, former Secretary General Mr. Ambullai Perry said his recognition only further fuels his commitment to continue working tirelessly towards the betterment of society and to inspire others to join in this noble cause.

"Together, we can make a significant difference and bring hope to those who need it the most," Mr. Perry said.