Ghana: '1992 Constitution Has Supported Democratic Ideals'

The Head of Governance Studies at the Evangelical Presbyterian University College, Dr Harrison Belley, has appealed to the citizenry to safeguard the 1992 Constitution since it has proven to be the realisation of democratic ideals.

"The Fourth Republic's 1992 Constitution, which continues to prove its worth as the working document for the realisation of the democratic ideals, must be safeguarded to ensure the Fourth Republic survives the times," he observed.

Dr Belley said Ghanaians should consider role of the revered document to ensure a stable democracy even though there had been calls for aspects of it to be reviewed.

Speaking at Ho at an event to mark the Annual Constitution Week Celebration of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), he explained that the Fourth Republican Constitution was 30-years-old and all citizens must join in celebrating the unbroken decades and deepening of decentralisation.

Dr Belley indicated that it was important for all to consider the Constitution as second to religious texts, and must familiarise with the document to be able to better consolidate prospects and gains of democratic governance.

"Your knowledge of the Constitution is crucial as you bear significant responsibility for its protection and understanding of the governance architecture and 30 years of uninterrupted democracy must encourage us to consolidate the gains.

"The worst form of democracy is better than the best form of dictatorship, our Constitution is only 30-years-old while others are more than 200 years so we need to make the document travel more than that by whipping up enthusiasm to protect it through peaceful coexistence, unity, harmony and national cohesion, which are preambles to help ensure progress, growth and development," Dr Belley cautioned.

Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of NCCE, said the celebration hoped to raise conversation among security agencies as society grew more sophisticated amidst rising tendencies of violent extremism among the youth so as to help promote more collaboration in the nation's interest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Felix Danku, Regional Staff Officer, reiterated dedication, determination and commitment of current Police Administration in reviving the whistle blower regime, which was evident in successes against crime throughout the country.

He assured of the engagements offering the officers' opportunity to interact on the Constitution and deepen knowledge on governance and political regimes and engagements with security agencies would deepen collaboration to make Ghana the beacon of democratic governance on the Continent.