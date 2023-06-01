Ghana: Fire Burns Shops At Madina-Ritz Junction Again ...Scores of People Displaced

1 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

At least 100 wooden structures and metal containers were destroyed, displacing scores of people when fire engulfed a slum at Madina Ritz junction on Tuesday in Accra.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the slum had recorded nine fires within a spate of three years with the recent one, two weeks ago resulting in the death of a female.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade I (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Affum who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said no casualty was recorded.

He said the Fire Service had a distress call and personnel were dispatched to the scene at 10:57pm.

ACFO Osafo-Affum stated that firefighters got to the scene at 10:58pm to tackle the fire.

He said pumps were dispatched from Madina, Adentan, Legon, Ablemkpe and the National Headquarters.

The Director said firefighters had difficulty accessing the area adding that the cause of fire was still under investigations.

